Ram Charan gives a glimpse of his romantic getaway with wife Upasana ahead of their 10th wedding anniversary

Actor Ram Charan and his entrepreneur wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela are all set in ring in their 10th wedding anniversary on June 14.

Ram Charan posted a beautiful picture with Upasana from Florence. They can be seen looking at each other, twinning in white clothes wearing hats.

The picture screams summer vibes and the couple are sure having the time of their life.

Take a look at their photo here:

Ahead of their 10th wedding anniversary, a video of their wedding also surfaced on the internet. It offers an exclusive look at their royal wedding.

Upasana is the daughter of Shobana Kamineni and the granddaughter of Prathap C. Reddy, the Executive Chairman of Apollo Hospitals. The duo tied the knot in 2012 at Temple Trees Farm House in Hyderabad.

Meanwhile on work front, Ram Charan was last seen in SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus ‘RRR’. He was also seen in 'Acharya' alongside Chiranjeevi, Pooja Hegde, and Sonu Sood.

Ram Charan will next be seen in a big-budget tentatively titled 'RC15' directed by Shankar Shanmugham. He plays an IAS officer in the film and the plot revolves around politics. Kiara Advani, who previously appeared alongside Ram Charan in 'Vinaya Vidheya Rama', will also be seen with the Telugu star in this political drama.