Ram Charan Birthday Special: Most-loved films of the 'RRR' star

South superstar Ram Charan is all set to ring in his 37th birthday on Sunday.

Born as Konidela Ram Charan Teja to Telugu actor Chiranjeevi and his wife Surekha on March 27, 1985, Ram is one of the most-loved actors of the south film industry.

He is one of the highest-paid actors in India and is the recepient of several awards and accolate including three Filmfare Awards and two Nandi Awards. Since 2013, he has been featured in Forbes India's Celebrity 100 list based on his income and popularity.

Ram made his debut in 2007 with the film 'Chirutha' which was a box office success, and since then, there has been no looking back for the actor.

In 2016, he also established his own production house, the Konidela Production Company, which has produced films like Khaidi No 150 (2017) and Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy (2019).

Ram Charan is currently basking in the success of 'RRR', which released on March 25.

On the actor's 37th birthday, here's a list of some of his most-loved films of all time:

RRR

The period action drama helmed by SS Rajamouli has shattered all box office records on its very first day, as it became the biggest opener in the history of Indian cinema. Ram plays a cop in the film, which also stars Jr NTR and Alia Bhatt alongside him.

Rangasthalam

'Rangasthalam' is one of Ram's highest grossing films till date. He played the role of a young cheerful man who takes on a political adversary to protect his brother. The film also earned Ram a Filmfare Award for the Best Actor.

Magadheera

'Magadheera' is a Telugu-language fantasy action film directed by SS Rajamouli. The reincarnation-themed plot revolves around four people: a valiant warrior in charge of the princess' safety, the princess who is in love with him, the commander-in-chief of the army who lusts after the princess, and an emperor who wants to conquer their kingdom. They all die before their wishes are fulfilled and the plot jumps forward 400 years, at which point the reincarnation of the warrior, played by Ram Charan, starts having flashbacks upon a chance encounter.

Yevadu

The 2014 blockbuster is said to be loosely based on John Woo's 'Face-Off'. The film starred Ram Charan and Allu Arjun as the main leads, and both of them were seen packing some powerful punches, much to the delight of the audience.

Dhruva

In the 2016 film 'Dhruva', Charan played an honest IPS officer, who sets out to take down the kingpin of a fierce crime group. The actor's performance as a dutiful cop was lauded by the masses.

Published on: Saturday, March 26, 2022, 04:17 PM IST