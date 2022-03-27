Ram Charan and Shivaraj Kumar to present Telugu and Kannada versions of Yash's 'KGF: Chapter 2'

As ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ is gearing up for a massive theatrical release on April 14, the makers of the mega action entertainer have decided to go all out with the promotions of the film.

It’s learnt that two superstars from the South film industry have collaborated with ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ to present its Telugu and Kannada versions. While Ram Charan will be presenting the Telugu version, Kannada star Shivaraj Kumar will be presenting the Kannada version.

The makers had planned a grand trailer launch event in Bengaluru this week hosted by Karan Johar, where the entire cast and crew came together, along with the bigwigs of the industry.

An explosive combination of immersive storyline, mind-bending action sequences, catchy soundtrack and top-notch performances, Chapter 1 shattered Indian cinema records and expectations. With the addition of Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon to its eclectic cast, Chapter 2 is expected to surpass previously set records.

Releasing nationwide on April 14, in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam, 'KGF: Chapter 2' is written and directed by Prashanth Neel, one of the most sought-after directors, and produced by Vijay Kiragandur, under the Hombale Films banner.

One of the emerging pan-India production houses, Hombale Films is set to showcase some of the biggest films in Indian cinema over the next two years, including the much-awaited film ‘Salaar’ starring Prabhas.

The film is being presented in North-Indian markets by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment and AA Films.

