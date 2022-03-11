'Radhe Shyam will be a trendsetter in love genre': Check out early reviews of Prabhas, Pooja Hegde's film

Prabhas and Pooja Hegde-starrer 'Radhe Shyam' released in theatres on Friday (March 11). The film has received positive responses and reviews from fans and critics.

Taking to social media, netizens lauded Prabhas and Pooja's performances in the romantic drama and several users have already declared the film a 'blockbuster'.

While some Twitter users said that both the actors have given their career-best performance in 'Radhe Shyam', others were all praise for the film's rich visuals, music and cinematography.

Check out some of the early reviews here:

'Radhe Shyam' celebrates the journey of love and destiny where Prabhas essays the role of a palmist. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and edited by Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao, the multi-lingual love story is set in Europe in the 1970s.

The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi, and Pramod.

The makers have also brought megastar Amitabh Bachchan on board as the narrator of the film.

The film has been shot extensively in Italy, Georgia and Hyderabad.

Prabhas has a great line-up, with back-to-back movies in his kitty. Om Raut's 'Adipurush' is in the making, while Prabhas has 'Salaar', which is being directed by 'KGF' fame Prashanth Neel.

Prabhas has another big-ticket movie with Maruthi, who has made movies like 'Bhale Bhale Magadivoy', 'Mahanubhavudu', and others.

Published on: Friday, March 11, 2022, 12:29 PM IST