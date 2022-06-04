'Radhe Shyam', starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde, to premiere on Zee5

Prabhas and Pooja Hegde's magnum opus 'Radhe Shyam' is all set to premiere on Zee5.

Helmed by director Radha Krishna Kumar, the romantic period drama is now available on the platform.

Produced by UV Creations and T-Series, 'Radhe Shyam' stars Prabhas and Pooja in the lead roles and also see Bhagyashree and Krishnam Raju in prominent roles.

Prabhas essays the role of Vikramaditya, a palmist, while Pooja plays Prerana, his love interest in the film.

'Radhe Shyam' is a story of two individuals who have different beliefs. Vikramaditya (Prabhas) believes in the stars and not in love while Prerana (Pooja) believes in destiny. The story takes off after the two completely different individuals cross paths and fall in love.

Made on an extravagant scale, 'Radhe Shyam' released in theatres on March 11, but it failed to live up to its hype. The story could not impress the audience and failed to mint monies at the box office.

The film earned close to Rs 150 crore at the worldwide box office, but was made at a budget of over Rs 300 crore.