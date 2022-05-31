Punjabi singer Mankirt Aulakh demands security cover after receiving death threats: Report

A few days after the killing of Punjabi rapper and singer Sidhu Moose Wala, the spotlight is on another singer, Mankirt Aulakh.

According to a report in India Today, Aulakh has demanded Punjab Police to increase his security cover following the threats he received from the Davinder Bambiha gang.

He had reportedly received death threats in April, following which he was asked to increase his security cover.

As per several media reports, it has been feared that Aulakh is suspected to be on the hitlist of Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar, who claimed the responsibility of Sidhu's murder in a social media post on Sunday evening.

Sidhu, was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Mansa district on Sunday, was a famous name in the Punjabi music industry. He had 8.6 million followers on social media and was known for his energetic and dynamic personality.