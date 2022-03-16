Puneeth Rajkumar Birth Anniversary Special: Lesser-known facts about the late Kannada superstar

Puneeth Rajkumar was an Indian actor, playback singer, television presenter, and producer, who primarily worked in Kannada cinema.

Born on March 17, 1975, Puneeth was the son of matinee idol Dr. Rajkumar and Parvathamma Rajkumar. He was the youngest of the five siblings.

On December 1, 1999, Puneeth married Ashwini Revanth from Chikmagalur. They had met through a common friend. The couple have two daughters Drithi and Vanditha.

Puneeth left the entire nation shocked when he passed away on October 29, 2021. The 46-year-old died due to a massive cardiac arrest.

On the actor's 47th birthday, here's a look at some lesser known facts about Puneeth Rajkumar:

- Before marking his debut as a male lead, Puneeth worked in several films as a child artist. He even won the National Film Award for Best Child Artist for his role of Ramu in 'Bettada Hoovu'.

- He was one of the highest paid actors in the Kannada film industry.

- Most of his blockbusters, including 'Appu’, ‘Jackie’, ‘Anna Bond’, ‘Arasu’, and ‘Abhi’ were produced by his mother Parvathamma.

- Not just as an actor, but Puneeth was also loved as a playback singer. He had recorded several Kannada songs, including 'Baana Daariyalli Surya', 'Kannadante Maayavadanu', and 'Govinda Govinda'.

- Besides being an artist, Puneeth was also known for his humanitarian work. Reportedly, he had 26 orphanages, 15 free schools, 16 old age homes and 19 Goshalas. Post his demise, his eyes were donated as per the actor's wish.

- Puneeth was once the brand ambassador of the IPL team Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Published on: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 03:23 PM IST