Updated on: Sunday, March 06, 2022, 02:27 PM IST

Prithviraj, Suraj Venjaramoodu-starrer 'Jana Gana Mana' to release in theatres on April 28

The film, also starring Suraj Venjaramoodu, is directed by Dijo Jose Antony
PTI
Actor Prithviraj on Sunday announced that his upcoming Malayalam drama "Jana Gana Mana" is set to release theatrically on April 28.

The film, also starring Suraj Venjaramoodu, is directed by Dijo Jose Antony.

Prithviraj took to Twitter and shared the film's poster announcing its release date.

"'In matters of conscience, the law of the majority has no place' - Mahatma Gandhi. #JanaGanaMana In theatres worldwide from 28/04/2022!" the 39-year-old actor tweeted.

The film is reportedly a face off between a criminal (Prithviraj) and a cop.

Produced by Supriya Menon, Listin Stephen, "Jana Gana Mana" also features actors Sri Divya, Dhruvan, Shari, Shammi Thilakan, Raja Krishnamoorthy among others.

The film is written by Sharis Mohammed.

Prithviraj was last seen in his directorial "Bro Daddy", co-starring Mohanlal.

