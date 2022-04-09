Preggers Kajal Aggarwal calls preparing for motherhood 'beautiful, but messy'

Actress Kajal Aggarwal, who is in the family way, says that preparing for motherhood can be beautiful but messy.

Taking to Instagram, the popular actress, who has earmarked a space for herself in the Tamil, Telugu and Hindi film industries, wrote, "Let's face it, preparing for motherhood can be beautiful, but messy. One moment you feel like you have everything under control, while the next moment, you're so drained, you wonder how you're going to manage making it to bedtime!

"And within these days, weeks, and months of loving our children and our partners, sometimes we forget that this accumulation of emotions (joy, sadness, anxiety, heartbreak) are what piece together our unique stories and make them ours!"

The actress has been doing aerobics and strength conditioning exercises to keep herself healthy.

She believes women who are pregnant without complications must be encouraged to participate in aerobic and strength conditioning exercises and had put out a post to this effect earlier.

