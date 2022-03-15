Prabhas' 24-year-old fan commits suicide after 'Radhe Shyam' garners negative reviews: Report

Superstar Prabhas is one of those few stars who has earned a massive fan following with just a few releases. The actor has an undivided fan attraction not only in the south but pan India. Prabhas, the undisputed star of the nation, is now winning the hearts of his fans with his recently released film 'Radhe Shyam'.

The film has received mixed response from fans and critics alike.

According to a report in ETimes, a 24-year-old fan of the star died by suicide by hanging himself at his home in Tilak Nagar in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool district.

The young man has been identified as Ravi Teja. He was a die-hard fan of Prabhas and he reportedly died by suicide after 'Radhe Shyam' garnered negative reviews. Reportedly, he told his mother about the film’s reviews before he hung himself at his residence.

Prabhas and Pooja Hegde share the screen space for the first time in 'Radhe Shyam'.

For the first time ever, Prabhas is seen playing the role of a palmist in a film where the legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan has lent his voice as the narrator, coupled with top notch special effects, scenic visuals from Italy, Georgia and Hyderabad add a magical touch to the chemistry between Prabhas and Pooja.

The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi and Pramod, and released on March 11 worldwide.

