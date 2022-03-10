Prabhas fans decorate his massive cut-out with garlands ahead of 'Radhe Shyam' release

Prabhas and Pooja Hegde-starrer 'Radhe Shyam' is gearing up for its release soon. Ahead of the same, fans of the south superstar decided to express their hype by putting up a mammoth cut-out of the actor decorated with garlands.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Prabhas has been exclusively promoting the film along with his team. The 'Baahubali' said that he has pledged to entertain his fans as much as possible.

While speaking to his fans, Prabhas said, "Sorry for keeping you all waiting. I vow to you, that I will do everything to keep you entertained. Hereafter, there will be multiple releases from me. I will work for 300 days a year to make it happen", the 'Baahubali' actor said.

The 'Mirchi' actor also thanked his fans for their continuous love and support. 'Radhe Shyam' will hit the screens on March 11.

'Radhe Shyam' celebrates the journey of love and destiny where Prabhas will be seen essaying the role of a palmist.

Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the multi-lingual love story is set in Europe in the 1970s.

Prabhas has a great line-up, with back-to-back movies in his kitty. Om Raut's 'Adipurush' is in the making, while Prabhas has 'Salaar', which is being directed by 'KGF' fame Prashanth Neel.

Prabhas has another big-ticket movie with Maruthi, who has made movies like 'Bhale Bhale Magadivoy', 'Mahanubhavudu', and others.

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 11:48 AM IST