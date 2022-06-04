Pooja Hegde to train with Thai combat masters for Puri Jagannadh's 'Jana Gana Mana'

After representing India at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival, Pooja Hegde is all set to be in Puri Jagannadh's 'Jana Gana Mana'. She will be seen performing action sequences for the first time in the Jagannadh directorial that stars her with Vijay Deverakonda.

The actress kicked off the prep for the big-ticket film and it involves training with combat masters from Thailand.

The makers of her upcoming film have employed martial artists to train Hegde in combat.

Utterly committed to lending authenticity to her role, the 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' actor has begun training with relentless energy and will continue to do so for four days straight.

Although not much is known about her role, her prep for action sequences makes us wonder what she has in store for the audience.

Pooja will also be seen in 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' with Salman Khan, 'Cirkus' opposite Ranveer Singh and 'SSMB28' opposite Mahesh Babu.

