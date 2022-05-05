Pen Marudhar acquires Hindi distribution rights of Kamal Haasan and Vijay Sethupathi's 'Vikram'

After the roaring pan India success of 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' and 'RRR', Dr. Jayantilal Gada’s Pen Marudhar is all set with their next mega blockbuster theatrical Hindi release of ‘Vikram’.

Helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the action thriller features Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in pivotal roles.

'Vikram' is produced by Kamal Haasan and R Mahendran, A Raaj Kamal Films International film and is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

‘Vikram’ is undoubtedly one of the most keenly awaited films of the year. The action thriller, produced by Haasan’s Raaj Kamal Films International and R. Mahendran is slated to release worldwide on June 3 and the excitement among his legion of fans is palpable.

The makers are not leaving any stone unturned to make ‘Vikram’ one of the biggest releases of the year.

Kamal Haasan will be seen on the big screen after four years.

Published on: Thursday, May 05, 2022, 12:57 PM IST