Pawan Kalyan resumes shoot of 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu'; see first poster

Telugu super star Pawan Kalyan has resumed the shoot of his most anticipated upcoming film 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu' on April 8.

While the shoot is in progress, the actor treated fans his fans with a beautiful Ram Navami wish which also marks the release of the new poster of the film.

The actor is seen in his angry avatar and the poster once again promises to be a visual treat for his fans.

Sharing the poster on Instagram today, he wrote, "Let’s celebrate the symbol of chivalry & virtue on this auspicious day of #SriRamaNavami by adherence to truth and Dharma 🏹 - Team #HariHaraVeeraMallu #pawankalyan #pawankalyanfc."

This project marks the maidan collaboration between Krish Jagarlamudi and Pawan Kalyan. Besides Pawan Kalyan, Nidhhi Agerwal and Arjun Rampal will also essay key roles in the film.

This action-adventure drama is set in the 17th century and is made against the backdrop of the Mughal empire.

The film will be out in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi.

Published on: Sunday, April 10, 2022, 03:44 PM IST