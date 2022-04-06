‘Oh My Dog’ starring Arun Vijay and his son Arnav Vijay to release on April 21

Prime Video today announced the exclusive global premiere of the much-awaited film ‘Oh My Dog’ on April 21, 2022.

Produced under the banner of 2D Entertainment and written-directed by Sarov Shanmugam, the family entertainer brings together three generations of the popular real-life family (grandfather-father-son trio): Vijaykumar, Arun Vijay and Arnav Vijay, who makes his debut as an actor. The film will exclusively premiere in Tamil and Telugu.

A must-watch for every kid and pet lover, ‘Oh My Dog’ is a heartwarming tale about Arjun (Arnav) and a blind puppy Simba. It’s a film that every child and family will love to watch, enjoy and relate to; the plot delves into their world of desires, priorities, caring, courage, victory, disappointments, friendship, sacrifice, unconditional love and loyalty.

‘Oh My Dog’ is produced by Jyotika-Suriya, co-produced by Rajsekar Karpoorasundarapandian and S. R. Ramesh Babu of RB Talkies; music composed by Nivas Prasanna and cinematography by Gopinath. The film is part of the 4-film deal between Prime Video and 2D Entertainment.

Published on: Wednesday, April 06, 2022, 12:47 PM IST