Nickita Arora to mark her Tollywood debut alongside Allu Arjun’s cousin Viran Muttamsetty

Nickita Arora is all set to make her Tollywood debut alongside Allu Arjun’s cousin brother Viran Muttamsetty.

A journalism graduate from Delhi university, the diva has modelled for top notch designers and brands and a lot of magazines.

The stunning beauty is all set to debut in the Telegu film industry and capture everyone with her beauty and excellence with the upcoming film titled 'Bathuku Bustand' alongside Allu Arjun’s cousin brother Viran Muttamsetty.

She says that until a few months ago, she would’ve never imagined herself on silver screen but finds herself lucky and believes the industry has shown her so much love.

With her talent she cracked the audition and the actor reveals she didn’t take the help of a language tutor before shooting for her Telugu film.

She added that she has now gradually gotten a hold of the language.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, March 26, 2022, 03:19 PM IST