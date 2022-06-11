e-Paper Get App

Newlyweds Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan caught in controversy over Tirupati visit

Tirumala officials have served a notice to Nayanthara.

Asian News InternationalUpdated: Saturday, June 11, 2022, 02:06 PM IST
article-image

Just married actor Nayanthara and her husband Vignesh Shivan got caught up in controversy during their visit to Tirupathi temple in Tirupathi.

After a fairytale wedding in Mahabalipuram on Thursday, the pair headed to the hill temple at Tirupati to participate in the Kalyanatsavam of Lord Venkateswara.

In the photos that have now gone viral on the internet, Nayanthara was seen walking in the premises of the shrine with her footwear on. According to the Chief Vigilance Security Officer of Tirumala Tirupati Desvasthanam Board Narasimha Kishore, wearing sandals inside the temple's premises is strictly prohibited.

Read Also
Watch: Newlyweds Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan offer prayers at Tirupati a day after tying the knot
article-image

He said, "She (Nayanatara) was seen roaming with footwear in Mada Streets. Our security immediately reacted. We have even noticed that they did a photo shoot inside the temple's premises, which is again prohibited. Private cameras are not allowed inside the Holy Shrine".

Informing that they will soon serve a legal notice to the actor, he added, "We are serving notices to Nayanatara. We have also spoken to her and she wanted to release a video to the press apologising to Lord Balaji, TTD, and pilgrims. However, we are going to serve notices to her." Shivan meanwhile has issued a statement apologizing for the same.

Read Also
Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara’s wedding aisle inspired by 'Crazy Rich Asians'?
article-image

The 37-year-old actor tied the knot with Vignesh in an intimate ceremony at a private resort in Mahabalipuram. The ceremony was attended by close friends and family. Only a few celebrities were invited. Rajnikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, and Director Atlee were some of the few celebrities spotted at the wedding.

Earlier, Vignesh Shivan, during a press conference to announce his wedding, had said that they had originally planned to get married at Tirupati but then had to drop the idea due to logistic issues.

Read Also
From Rs 5 crore diamond ring to a bungalow worth Rs 20 crore - check out Vignesh Shivan and...
article-image
HomeEntertainmentRegional-film-newsNewlyweds Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan caught in controversy over Tirupati visit

RECENT STORIES

National Herald case: Congress to hold press conferences across country tomorrow

National Herald case: Congress to hold press conferences across country tomorrow

Kashmir-based YouTuber deletes video depicting beheading of Nupur Sharma, apologies

Kashmir-based YouTuber deletes video depicting beheading of Nupur Sharma, apologies

2nd ODI: Pakistan captain Babar Azam's illegal fielding costs team five runs in win over West Indies

2nd ODI: Pakistan captain Babar Azam's illegal fielding costs team five runs in win over West Indies

Thane: Fire destroys 36 electricity meters in police complex

Thane: Fire destroys 36 electricity meters in police complex

Mumbai: Builder dupes flat buyers of Rs 32 crore; booked

Mumbai: Builder dupes flat buyers of Rs 32 crore; booked