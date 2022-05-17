Nag Ashwin spills the beans on Prabhas's intro shot in 'Project K'

Nag Ashwin, who is directing Prabhas in 'Project K' has given an exciting update on the film.

Nag Ashwin recently responded to one of Prabhas' fans and revealed that the team of 'Project K' has just wrapped up a new schedule.

Nag Ashwin was reminded of Prabhas' film by one of the tweeps. Nag Ashwin replied to his tweet with, "I do recall. We just finished putting together a schedule that included Prabhas' intro shot. He appears to be very relaxed."

Gurtunnaru :) ippude oka schedule ayindi... including prabhas gari intro bit...he looks v cool...june end nunchi malli start...release order lo manam last kada...Inka frequent updates ivvadaniki time undi...but rest assured..andaru pranam petti panichestunnam #Projectk — Nag Ashwin (@nagashwin7) May 17, 2022

"We'll begin shooting again in June. Because our film will be released later, I believe there will be more time for frequent updates. But don't worry, we're putting a lot of effort into this project," Nag Ashwin said.

Prabhas' love interest in 'Project K' is Deepika Padukone. Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Disha Patani play important roles. Vyjayanthi Movies is bankrolling the movie, which is billed to be heavy on VFX. The music is composed by Mickey J Meyer.

Prabhas is currently filming his next 'Salaar' directed by Prashanth Neel of 'KGF' fame.

Published on: Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 04:31 PM IST