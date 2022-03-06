Malayalam director Liju Krishna taken into police custody after allegation of rape: Report

Malayalam director Liju Krishna has been reportedly taken into police custody on the grounds of an alleged rape filed by a crew member of his upcoming film ‘Padavettu’.

According to reports, following a complaint filed by a young woman, who has been part of the film crew, a case has been filed against the director at Kakkanad Infopark station.

‘Padavettu’ is also the directorial debut of Liju Krishna.

If reports are to be believed, the shooting of the film which was happening in Kannur has been halted temporarily as the director was taken into custody by the police.

Touted to be a political drama, ‘Padavettu’ features actors Nivin Pauly, Manju Warrier, and Aditi Balan in lead roles.

Reportedly, the film was expected to wrap up its shoot in the month of February, and the makers aimed for a release date in 2022.

Published on: Sunday, March 06, 2022, 07:25 PM IST