Makers of Prabhas, Pooja Hegde-starrer 'Radhe Shyam' to roll out exclusive NFTs? Here's what we know

The much-awaited magnum opus, ‘Radhe Shyam’ will soon hit theatres globally. The anticipation for this movie amongst fans is palpable and now, as per sources, the makers are taking it up another notch as the ardent fans of Prabhas may get to lay their hands on an eclectic and limited collection of ‘Radhe Shyam’ NFTs launching soon.

A source informs, “Though the details of the development have been kept under wraps, it’s learnt that the exclusive collection includes unseen pictures of Prabhas with his digital autograph, 3D animated digital art from the movie and exclusive 3D animated assets like the one where Prabhas is featured in the swanky car he drove in the movie.”

“If the news is true, then these NFTs will turn out to be the perfect memorabilia of the upcoming blockbuster movie ‘Radhe Shyam’ which will allow the fans to own a piece of their favourite actor’s legacy. Also, fans world over will get a chance to own these digital collectibles and flaunt to the world about it,” the source adds.

For the first time ever, Prabhas will be seen in the unique role of a palmist in a film where the legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan has lent his voice as the Sutradhar coupled with top notch special effects, scenic visuals from Italy, Georgia and Hyderabad add a magical touch to the chemistry between Prabhas and Pooja Hegde.

Gulshan Kumar and T-Series present ‘Radhe Shyam’ a UV Creations production. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and edited by Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi and Pramod, the movie releases on 11th March, 2022.

Published on: Monday, March 07, 2022, 05:27 PM IST