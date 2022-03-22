Makers of 'KGF: Chapter 2' invite fans to be part of film's publicity and promotion campaign - here's all you need to know

The most anticipated movie of the year ‘KGF: Chapter 2' is all set to release on April 14, 2022, as Yash aka Rocky is back with the mega action-entertainer. Following the record breaking success of the first film, the makers are planning an immensely engaging fan activity leading to the film’s release.

Overwhelmed by the tremendous response to 'KGF1', the makers wish to reciprocate to the love showered by the fans. Inviting them to part take in the film’s journey, fans can become an integral part of the upcoming sequel’s publicity and promotion campaign by sharing their fan art of the film.

Never done before by an Indian film, 'KGF: Chapter 2', will be the first film in the country to make fan-created art part of their marketing campaign by transforming them into hoardings and digital displays.

Celebrating the much-awaited sequel, fans of Yash and the blockbuster Chapter 1, are called upon to share their art that will be etched into history, and become a part of this unforgettable franchise’s epic journey.

An explosive combination of immersive storyline, mind-bending action sequences, catchy soundtrack and top-notch performances, Chapter 1 shattered Indian cinema records and expectations. With the addition of Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon to its eclectic cast, Chapter 2 is expected to surpass previously set records.

Releasing nationwide on April 14, 2022, in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam, 'KGF: Chapter 2' is written and directed by Prashanth Neel, one of the most sought-after directors, and produced by Vijay Kiragandur, under the Hombale Films banner.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 06:58 PM IST