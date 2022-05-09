Major: Salman Khan, Mahesh Babu, and Prithviraj Sukumaran to unveil trailer of Adivi Sesh's film in three languages

In a collaborative effort to honour Sandeep Unnikrishnan's memories, superstars from the biggest entertainment industries of India, Salman Khan, Mahesh Babu, and Prithviraj Sukumaran will be launching the teaser of 'Major' in Hindi, Telugu, and Malayalam respectively.

After much anticipation, the makers of 'Major' are all set to unveil the trailer of the film at 4.59 pm today on 9th May, Monday, tracing the inspirational journey of the army officer and his bravery and sacrifice in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

Giving a testimony of the massive scale the film is being mounted upon, the superstars from Bollywood, Tollywood, and Mollywood will come together to launch the trailer. Salman Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran would unveil the trailer on their social media handles in Hindi and Malayalam respectively, while Mahesh Babu would launch the trailer at the grand trailer release event in Hyderabad.

The trailer promises to offer insight into the varied phases of Sandeep Unnikrishnan's life, offering the audience a deeper insight into his inspirational journey's untold chapters.

Slipping into the character of Sandeep Unnikrishnan, Adivi Sesh brings to screen the heroics of the martyr, commemorating the iconic milestones of the army officer's personal as well as professional life.

Celebrating the spirit with which Sandeep Unnikrishnan lived, 'Major' unfolds the story behind the unfortunate terror attacks and pays homage to his eventful life.

Owing to the far-spread eminence of Sandeep Unnikrishnan, the film will be releasing in Hindi, Telugu and Malyalam.

Produced by Sony Pictures International Productions in association with Mahesh Babu's GMB Entertainment and A+S Movies, 'Major' is directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, and stars Adivi Sesh, Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar, Prakash Raj, Revathi and Murali Sharma and will be released in Hindi, Telugu and Malayalam on 3rd June, 2022.

Published on: Monday, May 09, 2022, 10:47 AM IST