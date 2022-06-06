e-Paper Get App

Major: New York comes to a halt to salute Sandeep Unnikrishnan

Adivi Sesh's 'Major' is a hit among international masses as well.

Monday, June 06, 2022
Actor Adivi Sesh has ignited patriotism in every Indian across the globe with 'Major' that celebrates the inspirational life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan.

Over the weekend, New York took a moment to salute Major Sandeep in their special way.

For the first time in the history of India cinema, people gathered at Times Square and celebrates his life amidst a lot of cheering, classical dance performance and camaraderie.

More people gathered to cheer and remember the bravery of Major Sandeep, the hero of 26/11 attack in Mumbai.

International markets too have welcomed the film with open arms garnering the biggest opening of Adivi Sesh of his career.

In the days to come, cinemas continue to allocate more screens as positive word of mouth is helping to have a continuous strong performance at the box office.

