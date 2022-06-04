'Major' Box Office Collection Day 1: Adivi Sesh's film earns Rs 13.4 crore globally

Adivi Sesh’s 'Major' has had an exceptional start globally. The film has minted 13.4 crore on its very first day at the global box office.

Audiences and critics have unanimously appreciated the gallant effort that 'Major' team has put to showcase the inspirational life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan and his supreme sacrifice at the 26/11 attack in Mumbai.

The film is expected to see growth over the weekend with great word of mouth from the first of its kind pre-release multi-city premieres.

Adivi Sesh has broken his global box office records with 'Major' being his biggest opener till date. It has got four times more collection than his previous films.

Besides Adivi Sesh, the film also stars Saiee Manjrekar and Sobhita Dhulipala in key roles.

Produced by Sony Pictures International Productions in association with Mahesh Babu's GMB Entertainment and A+S Movies, 'Major' is directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, and stars Adivi Sesh, Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar, Prakash Raj, Revathi and Murali Sharma.

It released in Hindi, Telugu and Malayalam on June 3, 2022.