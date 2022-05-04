'Major', based on Sandeep Unnikrishnan's life, to present trailer on May 9

One of the most exciting and intriguing films of the year, 'Major' based on the life of the modern national hero Sandeep Unnikrishnan, adds to the excitement of the audience with an interesting glimpse into the film.

Announcing the trailer to release on May 9th, the makers of 'Major' presented a short video clip depicting the strenuous process of shooting twice for the bilingual - once in Hindi and second time in Telugu.

After a long wait, the trailer of 'Major' is set to release on the 9th of May with a grand event in the presence of the cast and producer Mahesh Babu. The film traces the inspirational and motivational life of the national hero Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan.

Celebrating the spirit of Sandeep Unnikrishnan's life, 'Major' traces the varied phases of the beloved hero's life, his dedication, courage, sacrifices, love and undeterring spirit.

Produced by Sony Pictures International Productions in association with Mahesh Babu's GMB Entertainment and A+S Movies, 'Major' is directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, and stars Adivi Sesh, Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar, Prakash Raj, Revathi and Murali Sharma and will be released in Hindi, Telugu and Malayalam on 3rd June, 2022.

