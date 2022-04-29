Mahira Sharma begins shooting for her second Punjabi film 'Raduaa Returns' in Chandigarh

Actress Mahira Sharma, who rose to fame and became a household name after her stint in 'Bigg Boss 13', recently shot for her debut film 'LehmberGinni' which is all set to release later this year.

On Friday, Mahira announced her next film 'Raduaa Returns'.

'Raduaa Returns' will be Mahira's second film after LehmberGinni. This makes Mahira the only 'Bigg Boss 13' contestant to bag two films.

'Raduaa Returns' is an Punjabi film where Mahira will be playing Princess Ratna. She will be seen starring opposite some of the top Punjabi actors like Khali, Gurpreet Ghuggi and B.N. Sharma among others.

The film is briefly being shot in Chandigarh.

Ever since the announcement of the film, Mahira's fans have been more than anticipated as they will be getting to see their beloved star in two big banner Punjabi films.

On the other hand, Mahira never fails to keep her fans entertained. The actress was recently seen in the song, 'Darpok Mahiya'. The song has already received millions of views and a lot of love in the comments.

