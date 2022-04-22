'KGF2' producers to collaborate with 'Soorarai Pottru' director Sudha Kongara for an upcoming movie

There is a first time for everything. 'KGF2' producers Hombale Productions is very proud to announce a mega collaboration with director Sudha Kongara for their upcoming next. This is the very first time when a production house is taking immense pride in declaring an alliance with the director before confirming the lead star cast for the film.

Hombale Films shared this news on their social media handle as they wrote “Some true stories deserve to be told, and told right. To a new beginning with a riveting story @Sudha_Kongra, based on true events”.

The creative copy shared by them read

“Some True Stories Deserve To Be Told, And Told Right. We, At Hombale Films Are Proud To Announce Our Next Film With Director Sudha Kongra. A Story That We Are Certain Will Capture India’s Imagination Like All Our Films Have”.

This announcement has taken the internet by storm as the netizens are hailing the makers of the upcoming film for bringing a change of this kind for the first time in the world of cinema. Sudha Kongara Prasad is an Indian film director and screenwriter who predominantly works in Tamil cinema. She will now be directing the next film of Hombale Films which is all set to go on the floor this year.

The production house is all set to bring the stories for the family audience who cater to the largest portion of the masses. It is one of its kind collaboration that will bring content that can be seen and enjoyed with the family.

Published on: Friday, April 22, 2022, 08:47 AM IST