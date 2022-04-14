e-Paper Get App
KGF Chapter 2: Yash's fans install 100 feet cut-out of 'Rocky Bhai' outside Mumbai theatre - watch video

'KGF Chapter 2' released on April 14.

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Thursday, April 14, 2022, 11:35 AM IST

Yash as 'Rocky Bhai' in 'KGF' is a wonder in itself and is one of the most loved characters by the audience. His persona as a macho deadly hero, in 'KGF chapter 1' has created unmatchable anticipation for its chapter 2 which releases today.

The audience's beloved 'Rocky Bhai' is finally coming back with more action and thrill. To celebrate the film, a 100-feet cut out of Yash's 'Rocky Bhai' was pasted outside a theater in Mumbai recently. People were seen gathering around the cut out and clicking pictures with it as they entered and left the theatre.

Watch the video here

'KGF: Chapter 2' is written and directed by Prashanth Neel, one of the most sought-after directors, and produced by Vijay Kiragandur, under the Hombale Films banner. The film released in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam on April 14.

The film is being presented in North-Indian markets by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment and AA Films. Excel has given super hits like 'Dil Chahta Hai', 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara', 'Dil Dhadakne Do', and 'Gully Boy' to name a few.

