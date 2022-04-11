KGF: Chapter 2: Fans of Yash make world record by creating the biggest mosaic book portrait with his face on it

'KGF' was no ordinary feat for Yash and its makers. With the film having broken long-standing records since its release in 2018, the film has established another embodiment by setting a world record. With the second chapter of the film gearing up for its release on the 14th of April, 'KGF: Chapter 2' has surpassed everybody's expectations in terms of promotion. More than anybody, all the fan clubs of Yash have been proactive with the promotion of the film.

Yash fans have been trying to create the largest cutout for a while now. Furthermore to this, they have now created the biggest mosaic book portrait. It is sworn to be the world’s largest mosaic book portrait. 20,700 books are being used for this purpose.The size of the portrait is 130× 190 ft and is spread over 25650 sqft with books situated at the White Garden Grounds of Malur. This is being done by the Yash Fans Association of Mallur.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Releasing nationwide on April 14, 2022, in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam, 'KGF: Chapter 2' is written and directed by Prashanth Neel, one of the most sought-after directors, and produced by Vijay Kiragandur, under the Hombale Films banner. One of the emerging pan-India production houses, Hombale Films is set to showcase some of the biggest films in Indian cinema over the next two years, including the much-awaited film ‘Salaar’ starring Prabhas.

The film is being presented in North-Indian markets by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment and AA Films. Excel has given super hits like ‘Dil Chahta Hai’, ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’, ‘Dil Dhadakne Do’, and ‘Gully Boy’ to name a few.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, April 11, 2022, 02:12 PM IST