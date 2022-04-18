'KGF: Chapter 2' Box Office Collection: Yash-starrer earns Rs 193.99 crore in Hindi Belt over first weekend

'KGF: Chapter 2' has been setting unbeatable standards and breaking multiple records at the box office. Standing big on the expectations, the film continues to be the center of attention, not only in terms of an amazing storyline but also in gigantic numbers.

Call it Yash’s epic charisma or Sanjay Dutt’s invincibility as a solid villain, the numbers are hitting crores. With a grand opening on the release day, the film is breaking the records with each succeeding day.

After becoming the highest 2nd day grosser, the film successfully collected Rs 228 crore gross in the Hindi belt on its 4th day.

Released nationwide on April 14, 2022, in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam, 'KGF: Chapter 2' is written and directed by Prashanth Neel, one of the most sought-after directors, and produced by Vijay Kiragandur, under the Hombale Films banner.

One of the emerging pan-India production houses, Hombale Films is set to showcase some of the biggest films in Indian cinema over the next two years, including the much-awaited film ‘Salaar’ starring Prabhas.

The film is being presented in North-Indian markets by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment and AA Films.

Published on: Monday, April 18, 2022, 01:49 PM IST