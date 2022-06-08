e-Paper Get App

Kamal Haasan gifts luxury car to 'Vikram' director Lokesh Kanakaraj, new bikes to 13 assistant directors

Kamal tweeted a video in which he thanked audiences and his entire cast and crew of 'Vikram'

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, June 08, 2022, 12:01 PM IST
South superstar Kamal Haasan, who plays the lead in director Lokesh Kanakaraj's action entertainer 'Vikram', has gifted the director a Lexus car in the wake of the film's phenomenal success.

Not just that, the actor also gifted Apache RTR 160 bikes that costs Rs 1 lakh each approximately to 13 assistant directors who worked on the film.

Earlier, Kamal tweeted a video in which he thanked audiences and his entire cast and crew of 'Vikram'.

In the video, Kamal said, "Tamil fans have never failed to hold aloft quality cinema. The same can be said of talented, quality actors as well. We consider it our fortune that you have chosen me and our film 'Vikram' in that line up.

"It is only fair that your praises are equally shared amongst all members of the cast and crew, starting with Anirudh, Girish, editor Philomin and Anbuarivu, right till those whose names are not known.

"My younger brothers Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil, Narain, Chemban Vinod were all important reasons for 'Vikram's' success.

"Suriya, who appeared in just the last three minutes of the film and left theatres reverberating with excitement, did so only for the sake of love. I have decided to showcase completely, our episode of thanking him in the next film that we will be working together.

"The love Lokesh has for cinema and for me was evident during each day of filming and in each frame of the film. The love of fans too is like that," the actor said before signing off.

‘Vikram’, which released on June 7, has been garnering praise ever since it hit screens. Produced by Kamal Haasan and R. Mahendran, it is a Raaj Kamal Films International movie.

