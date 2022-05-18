Kamal Haasan attends 2022 Cannes Film Festival – See Pics

As the 75th Cannes Film Festival has commenced, south superstar Kamal Haasan was spotted at the red carpet. He was present to launch the NFTs of his upcoming film 'Vikram'.

India is the official Country of Honour at the Marche' du Film.

Dressed in a navy blue bandh gala suit, Kamal was seen meeting AR Rahman, Prasoon Joshi, Shekhar Kapur and India's Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur.

Apart from these R Madhavan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Nayanthara, Pooja Hegde, Tamannaah Bhatia and folk singer Mame Khan are also a part of the Indian delegation present at the French Riviera.

Earlier, Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone who is currently creating waves at Cannes Film Festival as a jury member attended the red carpet ceremony wearing a saree designed by Sabyasachi.

Meanwhile, the trailer of Haasan's latest flick 'Vikram' has garnered rave reviews on social media.

The movie directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj is all set to release by June 3. 'Vikram' is one of the most anticipated films from the Tamil film industry.

After launching the trailer, Kamal wrote "Our endeavour now belongs to you." The action packed trailer is loved by hardcore fans of Kamal, Sethupaty and Fahad and they are eagerly looking forward to the release of the movie.

Anirudh has scored the music, Girish Gangadharan is the director of photography and the movie is produced by Kamal Haasan and R. Mahendran.

Published on: Wednesday, May 18, 2022, 12:20 PM IST