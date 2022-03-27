Jr NTR pens sweet birthday wish for 'RRR' co-star Ram Charan: 'Always grateful to have you by my side'

South superstar Ram Charan turned 37 on Sunday. While social media is filled with heartfelt messages from his fans and followers, a tweet that has grabbed much attention is the one that has been posted by his 'RRR' co-star Jr NTR.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Jr NTR shared an adorable candid picture of himself with Ram from the 'RRR' film set.

The all smiles behind-the-scenes picture captures the duo in their character looks while Jr NTR helps the birthday boy button up his police officer's shirt.

"Many happy returns brother @alwaysramcharan. Always grateful to have you by my side. Here's to making many more memories together," Jr NTR wrote alongside the picture.

The 'Brindavanam' actor also shared a compiled video of the snippets that appear to be from Charan's birthday celebration during their 'RRR' promotions, featuring the duo with the film's director SS Rajamouli. The clip was shared on Jr NTR's Instagram handle.

Both Jr NTR and Ram Charan follow a massive fan following and are considered the superstars of South cinema. However, SS Rajamouli's magnum opus 'RRR' marked the first time that the duo shared the screen space together.

Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, and Shriya Saran have also played key roles in the magnum opus.

It has earned Rs 257 crore worldwide on day one of its release on Friday.

Published on: Sunday, March 27, 2022, 05:55 PM IST