It's a wrap for Netflix India's action-drama series ‘Rana Naidu’

The action-drama from Netflix India, ‘Rana Naidu’ wrapped filming this week. In a casting coup, the series marks the coming together of two of Indian cinema's charismatic megastars, the nephew-uncle duo, Rana Daggubati (Rana Naidu) and Venkatesh Daggubati (Venky Naidu).

Netflix’s Hindi series ‘Rana Naidu’ has been shot majorly in Mumbai and follows the life of the city’s go-to-fixer. Rana Naidu does the dirty work for the top power players; making the problems of the city's celebrities, superstar athletes, and business moguls disappear.

‘Rana Naidu’ will also see Surveen Chawla, Sushant Singh, Abhishek Banerjee, Suchitra Pillai, Gaurav Chopra, Ashish Vidyarthi and Rajesh Jais in pivotal roles, directed by Karan Anshuman and Suparn Verma. Produced by Aaron Sunder of Locomotive Global Inc, the series is an official adaptation of the SHOWTIME® American popular drama series ‘Ray Donovan’. The format rights are licensed by ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group. The Netflix series will be dubbed in multiple southern languages, on release.

‘Rana Naidu’ is set to stream soon exclusively on Netflix.