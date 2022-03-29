‘It was scary’: SS Rajamouli speaks about Ram Charan’s epic introduction scene in ‘RRR’

There are several noteworthy introduction scenes in Indian cinema and then there is the OG introduction scene that creates history will remain in the minds forever. Ram Charan’s introduction scene from ‘RRR’ is the latter. From making the audience whistle to taking them to the edge of the seat to making hearts palpitate faster, the introduction scene of Ram Charan in ‘RRR’ has done it all and in the most epic way.

Speaking on the same, director SS Rajamouli affirms that, “When you see a 1000 people ganging up on one guy, you will feel the adrenaline rush. Filming Charan’s introduction block was a scary experience. Soon after I said action, 1000 people, with Charan amongst them would move at once and there used to be dust all over. It was scary not to see him clearly amidst such a huge crowd. Luckily, he came out unscathed.”

The director who is now hailed as cinematic genius adds that, “The unit prepared for this scene for 3-4 months and then filmed it for 15-16 days.”

Now when one looks back at the scene that may have lasted for minutes, one can only imagine the months and hard work of this entire unit and the sheer talent of Ram Charan along with the guidance of SS Rajamouli that has now created a cult status of its own.

The magnum opus also became India's biggest-ever opener with Rs 223 crore worldwide, after overtaking 'Baahubali 2', which had made Rs 217 crore worldwide on its opening day.

Set in pre-independence India, 'RRR' is a fictional take on the younger days of celebrated freedom fighters, Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharama Raju, portrayed by Jr. NTR and Ram Charan.

The movie also features Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Samuthirakani, Olivia Morris, Alison Doody, and Ray Stevenson.

