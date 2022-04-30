In Pics: Trains branded with Kamal Haasan's upcoming film 'Vikram' posters ahead of release

Actor Kamal Haasan’s upcoming film ‘Vikram’ is undoubtedly one of the most keenly awaited films of the year. The action thriller, produced by Haasan’s Raaj Kamal Films International and R. Mahendran is slated to release worldwide on 3rd June and the excitement among his legion of fans is palpable.

The makers too aren’t leaving any stone unturned to make ‘Vikram’ one of the biggest releases of the year. As part of the film’s publicity campaign, the team has painted both sides of seven train engines with ‘Vikram’s creatives. The engines are painted in Erode and from there on are travelling to different parts of the country. The Udhaya Express which is a double decker train is now completely branded with ‘Vikram’s posters.

Advertisement

The campaign has been carried out by some of the most talented and sought after artists in the country. Graffiti writer and street artist, ‘A-kill who is known for his large scale murals and graffiti pieces, ‘Afzan Pirzade, who specialises in portrait based art and Karthik who has worked on developing a style of art with circles and dot work, often creating compositions that are surreal or abstract, have all come together to bring this innovative promotional idea to life.

‘Vikram’, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj also stars the Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in pivotal roles apart from Kamal Haasan who will be seen on the big screen after four years.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Kamal Haasan, R Madhavan express grief over Thanjavur chariot electrocution tragedy

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, April 30, 2022, 12:11 PM IST