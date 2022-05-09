'If there is one hero who doesn't want rehearsals, it is Jr NTR': Choreographer Sekhar Master

After inspiring a dance fever in 'RRR's 'Naatu Naatu', superstar Jr NTR has mass entertainment in store for the audience. While veterans and rising stars across Indian cinema concur that Jr NTR is a multifaceted superstar, star choreographer Sekhar Master hails him as a no-rehearsal star.

During a media interaction, the dance master said that the 'RRR' actor is one hero who doesn't want rehearsal and can perform dance moves by mere observation. He also states that he's a single take-dancer.

Sekhar Master said, "If there is one hero who does not need rehearsals, it is Jr NTR. He doesn't even keep up with his dance strikes. He only needs one glance and is able to perfectly imitate it. He is the only hero who does not practice."

Following the unprecedented success of Rajamouli's 'RRR', Jr NTR is now set to reunite with Koratala Siva for NTR30 and he will be joining forces with KGF director Prashanth Neel for NTR31.

Published on: Monday, May 09, 2022, 06:25 PM IST