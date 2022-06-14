'I learned a lot while doing theatre', reveals Kapilakshi Malhotra |

Kapilakshi Malhotra floored critics and fans with her powerful performance in her debut Telugu film Prema Pipasi.

When we asked her how she brought out vulnerability in her character so beautifully, she replied, "My director Murali Ramaswamy is one fine director. He knows how to get the best out of his actors. Apart from him, I would also like to give credit to my theatre journey".

The actress continued, "I learned a lot while doing theatre. I got rid of all my inhibitions and learned to just flow while performing. When you are doing theatre, you get immediate feedback, and audiences can't fake that. You get a reality check and therefore, you learn about your strengths and weaknesses.

Also, the theatre teaches you teamwork and you also learn aspects of production and how to create something magical on a nominal budget. It broadens your horizons and you kind of become an all-rounder. You learn about sound, costume, and how to do damage control if some mishap happens at the eleventh hour. In my opinion, every person who wants to be an actor must experience this process."

Kapilakshi makes sure that she keeps upgrading her craft. Therefore, she keeps learning new skills. She has also learned horse riding and different dance forms to be ready for every role that comes her way.

Talking about being a perfectionist, she added, "I have always given my hundred percent in whatever I do. I feel whenever you learn something new, you evolve mentally as well as emotionally. Learning any new thing makes you go through a journey of ups and downs and therefore, you get emotionally enriched which is so important for an actor. So, I strive for the same."

After making a splash in Tollywood, she is now ready to prove herself in Hindi cinema as well.