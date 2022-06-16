Gayatri-Pushkar, creators of 'Suzhal- The Vortex' conduct a screening for friends in the film fraternity in Chennai

Amazon Prime Video original 'Suzhal- The Vortex' is India’s highly anticipated web series today. As the series is gearing up for its release, both makers and the audience are excited.

Now that the premiere is around the corner, both Pushkar and Gayatri held a special screening for the cast and industry friends in Chennai.

The screening was a star-studded affair with the cast of the series R.Parthiban, Sriya Reddy, Kathir, Niveditha Satish Directors Bramma and Anucharan along with several members of the film fraternity like Vijay Sethupati, SJ Suryah, Hansika Motwani, Nivetha Pethuraj, Aditi Balan Losiliya, Ramya Pandian, Gowri Kishan, Maina, Dharsha Gupta, Athulya Yashika Anand, Prassana & Sneha, Santhanu, Manikandan (Jai Bhim), Santhana Bharathi, 'Nandhini' directors Sudha Kongra, Vishnu Vardhan, Prem, Balaji, Dharanidharan, Seenu Ramasami, Vijay chandar, Arivazhagan, Kalyan, Virumandi, Rohin, Murali karthick, Sanjay Bharathi Cinematographer Niravsha, Producers Rajsekar, Sashikanth, Satish, attending it.

The evening was full of intense positivity. The makers of the series screened this labour of love for the audience that made the evening a phenomenal success.

Meanwhile, 'Suzhal- The Vortex' is an Amazon Prime Video first long-form Tamil series going global.

Premiering on June 17, 'Suzhal- The Vortex' is all set to conquer our minds in 30+ indian and foreign languages.