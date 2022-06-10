From Rs 5 crore diamond ring to a bungalow worth Rs 20 crore - check out Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara's gifts for each other

Director Vignesh Shivan, who wed the love of his life Nayanthara on Thursday morning at a popular resort in Mahabalipuram reportedly shelled out a whopping amount to shower his bride with extravagant gifts.

According to reports purchased all the gold ornaments worn by Nayanthara during their wedding ceremony which costs around Rs 2.5 to 3 crore. He also gifted a diamond ring worth Rs 5 crore.

On the other hand, Nayanthara bought a bungalow worth Rs 20 crore for her beloved husband. She also gifted the director's sister Aishwarya 30 pieces of sovereign gold jewellery.

Vignesh posted his first wedding picture on social media. "On a scale of 10. She's Nayan & am the One! With God's grace, the universe, all the blessings of our parents & best of friends, Just married Nayanthara!"

Sources said that the couple came down the stage after the wedding and took the blessings of superstar Rajinikanth who was seated next to Shah Rukh Khan and director Mani Ratnam in the audience.

The couple made arrangements to provide lunch to over a lakh people all across the state as part of their wedding. Food was provided to destitute people and inmates of old age homes all across the state.

This apart, arrangements for 'Annadanam' at select temples was also been made by the celebrity couple, whose wedding has been the cynosure of all eyes.

As part of their wedding arrangements, the couple also chose to provide food to 18,000 children all across the state.

Shivan, 36, and Nayanthara, 37, reportedly dated for nearly seven years.

A top star, Nayanthara has worked across films in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam industries films such as "Chandramukhi", "Ghajini", and "Puthiya Niyamam". Shivan is best known for directing Tamil movies "Thaanaa Serndha Koottam" and "Paava Kadhaigal" (anthology).