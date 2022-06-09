First photo out! Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are now married

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan got married today (June 9) in the presence of their close friends and families.

The wedding took place at a popular resort in Mahabalipuram and the guest list featured some of the most prominent names from the Indian film industry.

Shah Rukh Khan, Rajinikanth, Karthi, Boney Kapoor, and several other celebs reached the venue and were a part of the couple's special day.

Shivan took to his official Twitter handle to share a photo of himself planting a kiss on Nayanthara's forehead.

"One a scale of 10, she's Nayan & am one. With God’s grace, the universe , all the blessings of our parents & best of friends. Jus married #Nayanthara," he tweeted.

As per reports, the couple came down the stage after the wedding and took the blessings of superstar Rajinikanth who was seated next to Shah Rukh Khan and director Mani Ratnam in the audience.

The couple have made arrangements to provide lunch to over a lakh people all across the state as part of their wedding arrangements. Food is to be provided to destitute people and inmates of old age homes all across the state. Besides, arrangements for 'Annadanam' at select temples have also been made by the celebrity couple, whose wedding has been the cynosure of all eyes.

As part of their wedding arrangements, the couple has also decided to provide food to 18,000 children all across the state.