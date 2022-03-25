Film critic claims movie theatre didn't show the second half of ‘RRR’: 'Unbelievably frustrating'

Going for a highly anticipated movie in the theatres and then watching only half of it due to a technical glitch can surely be frustrating.

Film critic Anupama Chopra encountered a similar situation when she went to watch SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus ‘RRR’ at Cinemark North Hollywood in the US.

'RRR' is reportedly a fictional story set in the 1920s pre-independent era and is based on the lives of two celebrated freedom fighters- Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem.

Sharing her ordeal on Twitter, Chopra wrote, “First time this has happened! Went to @Cinemark North Hollywood #firstdayfirstshow of #RRR. Saw first half but not second because theatre had not ingested it. Manager said they didn’t receive instructions that there was more. Unbelievably frustrating! #Wanttoweep.”

As per earlier reports the Telugu version of the film has been granted a U/A certificate with three audio cuts. The abusive words 'f***ing* and 'b**ch' were asked to be removed by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

Apart from that, the word 'Indian' was also removed from a dialogue due to the context in which it was used.

Meanwhile, the Hindi version of the film suffered no cuts in the hands of the CBFC and has also been granted a U/A certificate.

The makers too voluntarily made several cuts to the film to reduce the runtime. It was brought down to 3 hours 1 minute from the previous 3 hours 56 minutes.

‘RRR’ includes a star-studded line-up besides lead actors Ram Charan and NTR Jr, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris will be seen in pivotal roles while Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, and Alison Doody join in supporting roles.

Jayanti Lal Gada of PEN Studios has bagged the theatrical distribution rights across North India and has also bought worldwide electronic rights for all languages. Pen Marudhar will be distributing the film in the North Territory.

The Telugu-language period action drama film is produced by D. V. V. Danayya of DVV Entertainments. RRR released in theatres on March 25, 2022.

Published on: Friday, March 25, 2022, 10:48 AM IST