Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur, Rashmika Mandanna's 'Sita Ramam' to release in theatres on August 5

Dulquer Salmaan, Rashmika Mandanna and Mrunal Thakur's highly anticipated romantic saga 'Sita Ramam' will hit the screens on August 5.

The makers of the film have made the release date of the movie official now.

Directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, 'Sita Ramam' will have a simultaneous release in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, and Malayalam.

In Telugu, the tag line for 'Sita Ramam' is 'Yuddham tho Raasina Premakatha,' which translates to 'A love story with the war.' This indicates that the film will have a war theme.

The film is presented by Vyjayanthi Movies. Sumanth, Gautam Menon, Prakash Raj, Tharun Bhascker, Shatru, Bhoomika Chawla, Rukmini Vijayakumar, Sachin Khedekar, Murali Sharma, Vennela Kishore, and others will be seen in important roles in 'Sita Ramam'.