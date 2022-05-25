e-Paper Get App

Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur, Rashmika Mandanna's 'Sita Ramam' to release in theatres on August 5

Directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, 'Sita Ramam' will have a simultaneous release in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, and Malayalam

IANSUpdated:Wednesday, May 25, 2022, 05:13 PM IST
article-image

Dulquer Salmaan, Rashmika Mandanna and Mrunal Thakur's highly anticipated romantic saga 'Sita Ramam' will hit the screens on August 5.

The makers of the film have made the release date of the movie official now.

Directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, 'Sita Ramam' will have a simultaneous release in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, and Malayalam.

In Telugu, the tag line for 'Sita Ramam' is 'Yuddham tho Raasina Premakatha,' which translates to 'A love story with the war.' This indicates that the film will have a war theme.

The film is presented by Vyjayanthi Movies. Sumanth, Gautam Menon, Prakash Raj, Tharun Bhascker, Shatru, Bhoomika Chawla, Rukmini Vijayakumar, Sachin Khedekar, Murali Sharma, Vennela Kishore, and others will be seen in important roles in 'Sita Ramam'.

Read Also
‘Downton Abbey: A New Era’ to release in India on THIS date
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeEntertainmentRegional-film-newsDulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur, Rashmika Mandanna's 'Sita Ramam' to release in theatres on August 5

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Latest Updates - Helmets soon be mandatory for pillion riders

Mumbai: Latest Updates - Helmets soon be mandatory for pillion riders

Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Hearing on main accused Ashish Mishra's bail application to be held on May...

Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Hearing on main accused Ashish Mishra's bail application to be held on May...

Pakistan: Police use tear gas to disperse PTI workers heading for 'Azadi March'

Pakistan: Police use tear gas to disperse PTI workers heading for 'Azadi March'

Monkeypox spread is a matter of concern, says NTAGI chief Dr NK Arora; Centre sets up expert...

Monkeypox spread is a matter of concern, says NTAGI chief Dr NK Arora; Centre sets up expert...

India cricketer Amit Mishra hits back at Shahid Afridi for supporting Yasin Malik

India cricketer Amit Mishra hits back at Shahid Afridi for supporting Yasin Malik