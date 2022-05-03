Director Raghu Shastry gears up for the release of 'Takkar'

'Takkar' is ready for release and is a film that also happens to be one of the most-anticipated ones in Sandalwood.

The massy title, the storyline and the plot have been tailor-made by director Raghu Shastry to keep the audience hooked.

Raghu Shastry is also the man who helmed Vinay Rajkumar-starrer 'Run Anthony'. And now he’s all set to attract praise once more with his second flick 'Takkar'.

The film which will hit screens on May 6, has been made with the central plot of cyber crime. But that doesn’t mean the film only features thrilling elements. It also has other commercial requisites like action, mystery and edge-of-the moments. And this is something that has been conveyed through the teaser and trailer.

And standing as a backbone for Raghu Shastry’s passionate project is producer Nagesh Kogilu of SLN Creations.

Raghu Shastry is extremely thrilled to present this offering that features Manoj Kumar and Ranjani Raghavan in the lead. The movie also stars Sadhu Kokila, Sumitra, Prema, Jai Jagadish and Sridhar. The film has music by Kadri Manikanth and editing by KM Prakash.

Published on: Tuesday, May 03, 2022, 11:04 AM IST