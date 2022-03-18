e-Paper Get App
Regional Film News

Updated on: Friday, March 18, 2022, 12:59 PM IST

Dhanush calls ex-wife Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth his 'friend', congratulates her for returning to direction after 9 years

IANS
Calling her his friend, Dhanush has congratulated his ex-wife, Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth, on her return to direction after nine years.

On Thursday, Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth released her Tamil song titled 'Payani'. Sung by Anirudh, the song has music by Ankit Tiwari and its lyrics are by Viveka.

Several celebrities, cutting across industries, congratulated Aishwaryaa on her return to direction, including her dad, superstar Rajinikanth.

Rajinikanth said: "Happy to release 'Payani', music single directed by my daughter Aishwaryaa, who is back to direction after a long gap of nine years. I wish you the very best always ... God bless ... Love you."

In his message, Dhanush said: "Congrats my friend Aishwaryaa on your music video 'Payani'. God bless." Aishwaryaa responded by saying: "Thank you Dhanush, ... Godspeed."

In January this year, Dhanush and Aishwarya chose to end their 18-year-long marriage and went public with the announcement that they were parting ways.

Published on: Friday, March 18, 2022, 12:56 PM IST