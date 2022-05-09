Court issues arrest warrant against actor Vijay Babu in rape case; Red Corner Notice to follow

Days after an actress accused Malayalam actor Vijay Babu of sexually assaulting her, a local court in Ernakulam has now issued an arrest warrant against him.

The warrant came as a prelude to issuing a Red Corner Notice (RCN), reports stated.

A Red Corner Notice is issued by law enforcers of a country to seek the arrest or provisional arrest of criminals in order to extradite them to their home country to stand trial for crimes listed under their name.

Vijay Babu has gone absconding and cops have already intensified their hunt for him.

While on the run, the actor has also filed an anticipatory bail plea but the Kerala High Court gave him no relief, posting the case to be taken up after the summer recess on May 18.

According to the police, an actress hailing from Kozhikode, filed a complaint in Ernakulam on April 22 that she was raped and beaten up by him a few times at a flat in Kochi.

Soon after the news surfaced, Babu appeared live on his social media handle claiming that he was the "real victim" in this case, and that he would take appropriate legal steps against the complainant, whom he also named.

Published on: Monday, May 09, 2022, 12:23 PM IST