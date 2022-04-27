Chase music album fetches praise from all quarters

“Super.” “Wonderful work by Karthik Acharya.” “Amazing lyrics for songs.” These are some among the many reactions of fans about the music album of Chase that has been released on the YouTube channel of Zee Music South. Directed by Hari Anand aka Vilok Shetty, the music for the film has been composed by Karthik Acharya. The entire music album has six tracks, each different from the other and they all have a separate fan base.

From soulful to melodious and fast-paced, the album is a an audio treat for lovers of cinema. Director has ensured that every genre has been catered to and has roped in ace singers like Vijay Prakash, Sanjith Hegde, Maqbool Mansoor Mohammed,Anuradha Bhat, Benny Dayal and Harish Venkat amongst others. Manada Hosila, Deewana sa, Sha La la love and Tereya Mareya seem to be crowd favourites and the other numbers too have drawn equal appreciation.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Hari Anand is touched by the love that has been shown for the music of the movie. And he’s confident that this love will translate into audience when the film hits theatres. Chase features actors like Radhika Narayan. Sheetal Shetty, Avinash Narasimharaju, Pramod Shetty, Sushant Poojari Arjun Yogi, Arvind Rau,Rajesh Natarang,Pramod Shetty, Swetha Sanjeevulu,Rehman Hassan and others

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, April 27, 2022, 07:30 PM IST