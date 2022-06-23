e-Paper Get App

Bengali director Tarun Majumdar 'very critical', say doctors

Majumdar received the Padma Shri in 1990.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, June 23, 2022, 01:21 PM IST
article-image

The health condition of renowned Bengali filmmaker Tarun Majumdar has become "very critical", authorities of a Kolkata-based hospital where he is undergoing treatment said on Thursday.

The 92-year-old Padma Shri awardee, who is undergoing treatment at state-run SSKM Hospital for almost week for kidney and heart-related ailments, has been deteriorating.

A team of doctors is closely monitoring his condition, which has deteriorated to "very critical" since Wednesday night.

Majumdar, who received Padma Shri in 1990, has five Filmfare awards to his credit.

He has directed blockbusters such as Balika Badhu (1976), Kuheli (1971), Shriman Prithviraj (1972) and Dadar Kirti (1980).

His other notable works include Smriti Tuku Thak (1960), Palatak (1963) and Ganadevata (1978).

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeEntertainmentRegional-film-newsBengali director Tarun Majumdar 'very critical', say doctors

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai: Fish market in sector 20 in Kharghar to be shifted to sector 14

Navi Mumbai: Fish market in sector 20 in Kharghar to be shifted to sector 14

Maharashtra: Eknath Shinde drops statement on behalf of other rebel MLAs; NCP meet at 5

Maharashtra: Eknath Shinde drops statement on behalf of other rebel MLAs; NCP meet at 5

ED issues fresh summons to Sonia Gandhi, asks her to join probe by mid-July

ED issues fresh summons to Sonia Gandhi, asks her to join probe by mid-July

The 6ixty cricket league: All you need to know about the new T10 tournament

The 6ixty cricket league: All you need to know about the new T10 tournament

Birth anniversary of Hirve Guruji, martyr of Goa liberation struggle, celebrated in Navi Mumbai

Birth anniversary of Hirve Guruji, martyr of Goa liberation struggle, celebrated in Navi Mumbai