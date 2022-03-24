Bengali actor Abhishek Chatterjee passes away at 57

Actor Abhishek Chatterjee, a prominent face in the Bengali film industry, passed away in the wee hours of Thursday.

He breathed his last at the age of 57. The cause of his death is not known yet.

West Bengal chief minister extended her condolences and tweeted grieving the demise of the actor. "Sad to know of the untimely demise of our young actor Abhishek Chatterjee . Abhishek was talented and versatile in his performances, and we shall miss him. It is a great loss for TV serials and our film industry. My condolences to his family and friends," she wrote.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

For the unversed, Abhishek marked his debut alongside veterans Sandhya Roy, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Tapas Paul, and Utpal Dutt in the Bengali film 'Pathbhola' directed by Tarun Majumdar.

Over the years, he was a part of several popular films including 'Ora Charjon', 'Tumi Koto Sundar', 'Surer Akashe', 'Maryada', 'Amar Prem', 'Papi', 'Haraner Nat Jamai', 'Jeevan Pradip', 'Puroshottam Abirvab', 'Mayer Anchal', 'Arjun Aamar Naam' and 'Sabuj Saathi', among others.

He has also acted in some of the much-loved Bengali daily soaps including 'Phagun Bou', 'Kusum Dola', 'Andarmahal' and 'Mohor'.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Bengali film industry stars remember Bappi Lahiri with love

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, March 24, 2022, 11:05 AM IST