Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa: The Rule' to have an ensemble cast

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's 'Pushpa: The Rise' had witnessed astounding success as the movie became a blockbuster hit across the country.

With hype amplified around the sequel 'Pushpa: The Rule', it is set to be even bigger.

The second installment of the two-part movie 'Pushpa' will begin filming soon, and here's an interesting update on the cast.

The production of 'Pushpa 2' will be massive. The project will feature a number of top actors from various industries. The goal is to broaden the audience for the film about red sandalwood smuggling.

'Pushpa 2' will feature a number of other language actors in leading roles if everything goes according to plan. Because the second installment of Sukumar's directorial will begin filming soon, more details about the cast and crew will be released in the coming days.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, May 12, 2022, 04:50 PM IST